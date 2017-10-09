It's been over a year since Stranger Things took the world by storm (and by surprise), but it looks like Netflix might have another instant addiction on its hands.

Based on the first official trailer, Mindhunter is going to be what everyone is talking about this weekend. The David Fincher crime drama stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as two FBI agents, Holden Ford and Bill Tench, who interview serial killers in order to understand how they think and apply these learnings to ongoing murder investigations. Taking place in the early days of criminal profiling, Holden and Bill's pioneering work -- which includes sitting down with the likes of the Co-Ed Killer Ed Kemper -- isn't looked kindly upon by many of their superiors and co-workers.

The series is based on the true crime book about John E. Douglas, one of the first criminal profilers and the inspiration for many notable fictional characters, including Jack Crawford in The Silence of the Lambs.

Mindhunter premieres on Netflix this Friday, so plan your weekend accordingly. And once you finish binging you can rest easy knowing Netflix has already renewed it for a Season 2. It's apparently going to be that good.