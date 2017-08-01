

"How do we get ahead of crazy if we don't know how crazy thinks?"

That's the chilling thesis of Mindhunter, Netflix's upcoming series about FBI profilers who do the difficult task of getting into the psyche of serial killers.

On Tuesday Netflix released the first full trailer for the series, which premieres Oct. 13, and we here at TV Guide could not be more excited. The series is executive-produced by David Fincher and Charlize Theron, and Fincher is directing in the style that brings him back to the criminal investigation period-piece genre of Zodiac, one of his best movies. Asif Kapadia, Tobias Lindholm and Andrew Douglas are also directing episodes.

Set in 1979, Mindhunter stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as FBI agents working in the then-new field of criminal profiling. They interview imprisoned serial killers in order to get insight into solving ongoing cases and travel around the country teaching police departments how to apply their techniques. And Groff's character Ford, in classic Fincher protagonist fashion, is obsessed in a way that is destroying everything else in his life.

It looks great. We've been into it since we saw a first look back in March. Netflix is into it, too; it's already been picked up for a second season.

Mindhunter premieres Friday, Oct. 13 on Netflix.