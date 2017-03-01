Mindhunter was announced back in 2015 as a serial killer profiler series from producers David Fincher and Charlize Theron. At the time, we were like "oh, that sounds cool," and then we pretty much forgot about it. And then Netflix went and released the first look trailer for the series, which arrives in October.

It turns out we weren't excited enough, because we forgot that David Fincher and serial killers go together like zip ties and black plastic garbage bags. Fincher, after all, directed Se7en and Zodiac, two of the best serial killer movies ever made, and Mindhunter is his take on the overdone but endlessly fascinating criminal profiler genre. This could be the elusive prestige procedural TV critics have long fantasized about.

Look at these chilly, clinical Fincher shots. Look at these late-'70s period details. The first line of the trailer is a woman's voice calmly saying "I mean, imagine what it takes to bludgeon someone to death -- the lust for control, the feeling of arousal, the decision to humiliate her corpse. How could you possibly get that from an ordinary police report?" This checks all the boxes.

The series is based on the book Mind Hunter by John E. Douglas, a former FBI profiler who was one of the first in the field. Douglas is the Ed Gein of profilers -- Gein was a serial killer who inspired fictional characters like Norman Bates in Psycho, Leatherface in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs, while Douglas has inspired Hannibal's Will Graham, Criminal Minds' Jason Gideon, The Silence of the Lamb's Jack Crawford and now Mindhunters' Holden Ford, played by Hamilton's Jonathan Groff.

Plus, Fincher and Netflix have a longstanding, very successful relationship -- he executive-produces the streaming giant's first original series House of Cards.

The odds of this not being really good are slim. Check out the first look for yourself if you don't believe us.

Mindhunters premieres on Netflix this October.