Since Hugh Jackman is officially retiring his Wolverine mask, it might be time for the X-Men universe to be looking for a replacement.

If they wanted to be meta about it, they might consider recruiting This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia. The NBC star was the voice of Wolverine on the animated series of the same name. TVGuide.com asked Ventimiglia if he would ever consider step into those iconic boots, but he wasn't too eager to follow up Jackman's performance.

Add shows to your watchlist now

"When you think about Wolverine and trying to do something different or better than Hugh Jackman, it kind of is tough to imagine stepping into those shoes," the actor said.

Ventimiglia knows that a lot of actors would love to get to play a tentpole character, but he's actually pretty happy with the "superhero" role he already has -- playing a dad on This Is Us. The man sure knows how to make us swoon.

This Is Us continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

Additional reporting by Liz Raftery