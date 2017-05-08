Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown was the star of the MTV Movie and TV Awards Sunday night, winning Best Actor in a Show (the first time the award has been awarded gender-neutrally) and sharing Best Show with her cast.

In an Instagram video shared after the ceremony, she thanked her fans and poked a little fun at herself for crying almost uncontrollably during her acceptance speech.

"You guys, I am so happy," she said. "I won Best Actor in a Show. I mean...crazy. But carrying on from that, we also won best show of the year. We couldn't have done it without our fans. We wouldn't be here without you guys, so we might not say it enough, we love you and thank you everyone who voted."

Then, pretending to turn on the waterworks, she said, "I shouldn't get emotional again because I, like, broke down in my speech. What is that? I'm supposed to be tough."

Millie, don't be so hard on yourself! Your emotion was one of the best parts of the show! Eleven is tough, but she's not you, you know?

Stranger Things 2 premieres on Halloween.