Midnight, Texas is home to supernatural creatures of all kind, but a kind we haven't seen yet is headed to town in Monday's new episode.

In this exclusive sneak peek, Manfred's (Francois Arnaud) ability to see the dead leads him into a sticky situation with Midnight's newest visitor: a succubus with an insatiable appetite. Her eerie humming draws Manfred into a road stop bathroom where she's clearly just finished devouring her latest meal.

She naturally gears up to chow down on Manfred next, remarking that she can feels that he's been "so bad." It seems she doesn't just pick men to feed on at random. If it turns out she only hunts down evildoers, it would be an interesting shake up of traditional succubus mythology.

Manfred barely makes it out of there alive, but we don't think he's seen the last of this maneater.

Midnight, Texas airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.