The summer premiere of NBC's newest supernatural drama will introduce you to the quaint little town of Midnight, Texas, were the citizens love small-town life, BBQ picnics and clean living -- unless, that is, they're a member of the thriving supernatural community.

Based on the books by Charlaine Harris, of True Blood fame, Midnight, Texas has the same paranormal elements and southern charm with a whole host of new monsters and characters. TV Guide has the exclusive first look at the series, including the cast's answer to one very important question: Would you ever live in Midnight?

Fall TV 2017-18: All the New Shows

"Witches and demons and psychics and fun?" Jason Lewis, who plays Joe Strong, says. "Hell yeah."

Others were less enthusiastic about living in a town where vampires run amok, tigers terrorize the streets and ghosts seem to be knocking down the door of the local psychic/medium. Yeah... we'd have to agree. Living in Midnight would be taking your life in your hands.

Midnight, Texas premieres Monday, July 24th at 10/9c on NBC.