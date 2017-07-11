

So you know how Michael Jackson's music is great and the music video for Thriller is a Halloween classic? You thought that was enough and we didn't need a new Michael Jackson Halloween thing, right? Well, what if I told you that this fall, you'd be able to watch an animated special soundtracked by the King of Pop's music and starring the voices of a who's who of CBS talent? Would you say "huh?" Would you say "that sounds weird?" Or would you say "I guess I get why they're doing that, but do they need to?"

Well, wait until you hear this: "The special follows millennials Vincent (MacGyver's Lucas Till) and Victoria (Extant's Kiersey Clemons), who meet 'accidentally' on Halloween night and find themselves, along with Ichabod the dog, at a mysterious hotel located at 777 Jackson Street called This Place Hotel. Once inside, Vincent and Victoria are sent on an unexpected, magical adventure of personal discovery, culminating in a spectacular dance finale featuring an animated Michael Jackson."

You're still not convinced? Well, what if you found out the voice cast also includes Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, George Eads, Brad Garrett, Lucy Liu and Jim Parsons?

You still seem skeptical. Don't you get that the name "Vincent" is a reference to Vincent Price, who narrated "Thriller"? Don't you get that it's the "This Place Hotel" so that when they ask "what is this place?" the answer is "This Place?" That's not funny to you?

You're looking at me like I'm trying to sell you the carousel from Neverland Ranch. Listen, I don't know what else to tell you. Wait until you see Michael Jackson's Halloween this fall before you hate on it. Or as MJ himself might put it, "don't judge 'til you get to watch."

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)