Michael C. Hall's next role will have him stepping into the shoes of another person intimately familiar with blood slides and scalpels. However, unlike his popular Dexter character, he most likely won't be murdering people.

The actor has signed on to star in the Netflix thriller Safe as a pediatric surgeon and father of two teen daughters living inside a gated community. Everything changes when the eldest daughter sneaks out to go to a party -- the same night a murder and disappearance occur. The series comes from StudioCanal's U.K. production company Red and will be produced by bestselling author Harlan Coben.

It will feature eight episodes written by Danny Brocklehurst, who also worked on Shameless. The show, which also stars Sherlock alum Amanda Abbington and Witnesses actress Audrey Fluerot, heads to Netflix in 2018.

Hall is no stranger to the streaming platform. He also nabbed the role of JFK in the award-winning series The Crown for Season 2. He'll be joined by Quarry's Jodi Balfour as Jackie Kennedy and Matthew Goode as society photographer Lord Snowdon. Vanessa Kirby will also star as Princess Margaret.