No disrespect to Alec Baldwin, but it's Melissa McCarthy's broad, blistering, spot-on impersonation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer that's "winning" Saturday Night Live this season. And lucky for us, McCarthy and "Spicey" will return on Saturday, May 13 for McCarthy's induction into the Five-Timers Club. (Baldwin is also confirmed to appear.)

SNL: Melissa McCarthy's "Spicey" returns... as the Easter Bunny

McCarthy celebrated her hit character's big return with a song-and-dance promo. In it, the megastar lip-syncs to "I Feel Pretty" as she twirls her way through Studio 8H, goes through an arduous hair and makeup process, and ultimately transforms into a somehow even more terrifying version of Spicer.

McCarthy will undoubtedly have plenty of spicy Spicey material to work with this weekend. The real Spicer became the butt of jokes on Tuesday when a Washington Post report claimed that he "spent several minutes hidden in the bushes" in total darkness, ostensibly hiding from reporters, on the night President Trump fired FBI director James Comey.

Definitely expect to see those bushes on Saturday.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.