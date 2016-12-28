Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner's marriage is over. TMZ reports that the Supergirl star, 28, filed to end her marriage to the Glee actor, 24, after four years.

Benoist cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, and is not seeking for either party to give spousal support. The actress also plans to change her legal name back to Benoist.

The couple met on Ryan Murphy's hit Fox musical Glee, in which Benoist and Jenner played love interests after the actor won the role on Oxygen's The Glee Project. Earlier this year, Jenner also appeared alongside Benoist in two episodes of Supergirl, the CBS-turned-CW superhero show which stars Benoist as the titular hero.