Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

Now Playing The Best TV of 2016

Melanie Griffith is returning to television. Well, sort of.

Griffith will head to your nearest streaming device when she guest stars on Season 2 of Hulu's The Path, reports Variety. The series, about a rising cult called Meyerism, stars Hugh Dancy, Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan.

The Oscar-nominated actress will play the mother of a new recurring character named Noa (Britne Oldford) and will also be a heavy hitter in the music industry who Dancy's Cal seeks to get support from.

Here's what coming to and leaving Hulu in January

Griffith earned an Academy Award nomination for her lead role in 1988's Working Girl, and earned praise for starring in Body Double and Something Wild. She also earned an Emmy nomination for the TV movie RKO 281 in 1999, and was a series regular on the short-lived series Twins and Viva Laughlin. Griffith's most recent television appearance was as a recurring guest star on Hawaii Five-0 starting in 2014. Her daughter with Don Johnson, Dakota Johnson, starred in the film adaptation of 50 Shades of Grey.

Season 2 of The Path debuts Wednesday, Jan. 25 on Hulu.