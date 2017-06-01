WATCH: Vladimir Putin has agreed to sit for a one-on-one interview with @megynkelly following the International Economic Forum pic.twitter.com/e0gZaK5B1e — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 1, 2017

Megyn Kelly's NBC show debut will feature an exclusive interview with Vladimir Putin.

On Friday, Kelly is scheduled to moderate a session with the Russian president at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, but her one-on-one sit-down with Putin wasn't officially confirmed until Thursday morning.

Kelly announced the news on the Today show, telling viewers she'll "ask him directly about these allegations of meddling and the prospect of our two countries working together, and beyond."

The interview with the controversial leader will air as part of the premiere of Kelly's new NBC newsmag, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, which debuts this Sunday. As of now, the former Fox News anchor has no plans on interviewing Putin's avid supporter, Donald Trump, on her series.

"For this show right now, we're focused on different things," she recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "Listen, I wouldn't say no to a sit-down with President Trump, but it's not necessarily how I want to kick it off. Especially since we're going to be kicking it off with an interview with Vladimir Putin. How many of those big egos can you fit into one show?"

Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly airs Sundays at 7/6c on NBC. The premiere comes a few months before Kelly will officially make her first foray into daytime when she joins Today's 9 a.m. hour in September.