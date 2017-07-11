Next Up 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – July 1-2, 2017

NBC has finally set the date for Megyn Kelly's Today show debut.

Kelly will officially join the morning show beginning Sept. 25. Kelly's segment will take over the 9 a.m. ET hour and feature a live studio audience, according to Politico.

"She's one of the most talented and hardest-working producers in television news," NBC News president Noah Oppenheim reportedly told his staff in an email obtained by Deadline. "Her intimate knowledge of the brand will be invaluable as we launch Megyn's show under the Today umbrella."

Kelly already keeps busy interviewing the likes of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on her weekly series Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly. Along with interviews, the show also includes profiles, news and investigations.

Today airs weekday mornings at 7 a.m. ET on NBC. Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly airs Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.