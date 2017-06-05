The inaugural episode of Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly featured an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin who didn't say much of anything. Kelly probed him about Russia's interference with the U.S. election, to which he flat out denied any involvement.

"They have been misled," he said of the American officials who suggest he helped get Trump in the White House, according to the Washington Post. "They aren't analyzing the information in its entirety. I haven't seen, even once, any direct proof of Russian interference in the presidential election."

In a move right out of Kellyanne Conway's book, he then deflected by conflating those accusations with the conspiracy theory that the U.S. government was involved in President John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963. "There's a theory that Kennedy's assassination was arranged by the United States intelligence services," he explained. "So, if this theory is correct--and that can't be ruled out--" then officials could also be fabricating evidence in order to impugn Russia.

Putin also maintained that he was unaware of any contact between Jared Kushner and the Kremlin, despite the latter being under investigation for reportedly setting up a back-channel for secret communication. "I don't know about this proposal. No proposal like that came to me," Putin said through a Russian interpreter. "For me, this is just amazing. You created a sensation out of nothing, and you turned it into a weapon of war against the current president."

As for his connection to former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who was fired back in February for misleading the White House about his ties to Russia, Putin again downplayed their rumored relationship. "I didn't even really talk to him. That's the extent of my acquaintance with Mr. Flynn," he said.

Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly airs at 7/6c on NBC.