Megyn Kelly's interview with Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones airs this Sunday and many have criticized the move, saying it legitimizes his controversial views. The right-wing pundit claims the 2012 massacre, which left more than 20 elementary school students and faculty members dead, was a government hoax.

As a result, JP Morgan Chase pulled their advertisements from the network and now a Sandy Hook benefit has dropped Kelly as its host. On Sunday, Kelly was relieved of her hosting duties for the Promise Champions Gala, an annual event benefiting the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation -- a gun violence prevention nonprofit started by some of the family members of victims of the tragic event.

"Sandy Hook Promise cannot support the decision by Megyn or NBC to give any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones and have asked Megyn Kelly to step down as our Promise Champion Gala host," co-founder and managing director Nicole Hockley said in a statement on the organization's website. "It is our hope that Megyn and NBC reconsider and not broadcast this interview."

Kelly released her own statement, saying she finds Jones's theory "as personally revolting as every other rational person does" and that the goal in inviting him on her show was to "discuss the considerable falsehoods he promoted with near impunity."

New statement from @MegynKelly about Sandy Hook Promise group's decision to drop her as gala host: pic.twitter.com/PkMHGtiUG6 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 13, 2017

Alex Jones also condemned the interview, saying Kelly misrepresented his views. "I'm calling for @megynkelly to cancel the airing of our interview for misrepresenting my views on Sandy Hook," he wrote on Twitter.

I'm calling for @megynkelly to cancel the airing of our interview for misrepresenting my views on Sandy Hook - https://t.co/TfLEPHEYrd — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 12, 2017

Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly airs at 7/6c on NBC.