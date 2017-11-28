Now Playing Suits: When Does "Darvey" Need to Happen?

The news of Meghan Markle's royal engagement to Prince Harry comes with some bittersweet news: She is officially departing Suits.

Rumors began circling that Markle's time on the USA drama was limited as soon as her romance with Prince Harry was announced. Those rumors became truths a couple of weeks ago when production on the show's seventh season finished. USA officially announced on Monday, the same day the actress and Prince Harry announced their engagement, that Markle is leaving Suits.

Suits Pulls Off Another "Darvey" Cliffhanger

Suits showrunner Aaron Korsch tweeted congratulations to the happy couple via Twitter on Monday, as well.

Congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Wonderful news, I wish you both a lifetime of happiness. Love, Aaron — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) November 27, 2017

Markle has played paralegal turned lawyer Rachel Zane since the season's pilot. The second half of Season 7 will see Rachel marry her series-long love Mike (Patrick J. Adams), before she is written off of the show. Adams is also reportedly leaving the series at the end of the season to pursue other creative endeavors, but USA has yet to confirm that exit.

Adams had a much cheekier response to the engagement news.

She said she was just going out to get some milk... https://t.co/y7cnM0eC9D — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) November 27, 2017

He later followed up the joke with a sincere best wishes to the couple.

Playing Meghan's television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) November 27, 2017

Suits Season 7 returns in early 2018.