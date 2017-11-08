After sticking with Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) for four seasons and dragging him (literally) all the way back to Winterfell, Meera Reed (Ellie Kendrick) decided to part ways with the Starks for good in Season 7. It seemed likely that we'd see her one last time, given how intricately Game of Thrones weaves its web of characters, but now we're less sure.

In a recent interview with Metro, Kendrick said she has yet to receive the call from HBO that she'll be needed for any of the final episodes of Game of Thrones. "I wait for the phone to ring and then I find out, but it hasn't rung so I don't know," Kendrick said. "I'll find out whether I am or not at some point, but for now I haven't been notified so I'm yet to discover."

This news shouldn't be so shocking, seeing as the breakneck pace of Season 7 was a good clue that Game of Thrones would rather power through its final two seasons than stop to tie up every loose end. If we're only going to hit on the big moments between major characters, Meera doesn't exactly qualify.

Kendrick did say that Meera's parting with Bran was a little bittersweet for her. "'...While I was sad to say farewell, I was also slightly relieved for my spine because I no longer have to be dragging him across any wintered land. I genuinely did drag him. Not all the time, because in really wide shots there was a dummy version of him. But I did a lot of dragging. No dragon, just a lot of dragging. I got a very strong back by the end of it."