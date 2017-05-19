Friends might be one of the most quotable sitcoms of all time thanks to its utter re-watchability, but more than a decade after its finale, we're still finding out details about the show.

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday evening alongside celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey and revealed one particular plotline that was written but never made it to air.

"There was a storyline on Friends where Chandler went to a male strip joint because he really liked the sandwiches," he explained. "And I called up and I said, 'Let's not do this one.'"

He didn't explain why exactly he took issue with the would-be strip club scene, as the show still featured Chandler hitting a strip club to cope with a breakup (not to mention an unforgettable male stripper scene featuring Danny DeVito) and he also attended an all-male burlesque show starring his father. But maybe it had more to do with the sandwiches bit than the male strippers aspect -- after all, it was Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) who had an open love affair with all-things-breaded throughout the series.