American Crime Story Season 2, which will focus on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has landed its first star.

Matthew Broderick will headline Katrina as the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Director Michael D. Brown, FX announced on Thursday. The limited series will begin production next month, concurrently with the production of Season 3, which will focus on the murder of fashion icon Gianni Versace.

Versace announced its lead actors last week with Edgar Ramirez taking the title role and Glee alum Darren Criss stepping in as Versace's killer, Andrew Cunanan.

American Crime Story will take on the Monica Lewinsky scandal

Broderick is the first major actor announced to be part of Katrina, which is set to air later in 2017. The highly anticipated second season of the anthology series follows after The People v. O.J. Simpson capped 2017 as the most critically acclaimed series of the year. It was nominated for a whopping 22 Emmy nominations and took home nine, including Outstanding Limited Series.

Broderick most recently made an appearance in Warren Beaty's Rules Don't Apply and in Kenneth Lonnergan's Manchester by the Sea.