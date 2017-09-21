Now Playing Our Editors' Picks for the Fall Season

The cast of Fox's holiday musical A Christmas Story Live is coming together. The network announced Thursday that Matthew Broderick will narrate the show, which will air Sunday, Dec. 17.

The narrator is the grown-up Ralphie Parker, who's looking back on his crazy Christmas memories. Two-time Tony winner Broderick joins the previously-announced Maya Rudolph, who'll be playing Ralphie's mother.

The TV musical is based on a Broadway musical that's in turn based on the classic 1983 movie A Christmas Story, which traditionally airs on TNT or TBS for 24 hours straight during the holiday season and is in the Library of Congress for being culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.

A Christmas Story Musical Will Get Two New Songs

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who composed the original score to the stage version A Christmas Story: The Musical and also did the music for Dear Evan Hansen and La La Land, will compose several new songs for the live musical.

Matthew Broderick, Watch What Happens Live

A Christmas Story Live airs Sunday, Dec. 17 from 7-10pm ET (tape-delayed on the West Coast) on Fox.