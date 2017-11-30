A statement from Matt Lauer: "There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions..." pic.twitter.com/f93rHXqKQD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 30, 2017

Matt Lauer is apologizing after several women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment including gifting a sex toy with an explicit note and exposing himself in his office. In Lauer's statement, which was read live on Today by Savannah Guthrie, he expressed regret for his actions and apologized to those victimized by his behavior.

"There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions," he said. "To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC."

On Wednesday, NBC announced that he had been fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior" in the workplace. Though expressing shame for his behavior, Lauer went on to say that not all of the accusations made against him were true.

"Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly," he added.

Lauer closed out his statement with an assurance that he will attempt to atone for his actions and learn from his mistakes. "Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I'm committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It's been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace."