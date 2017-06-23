Matt Lauer is used to grilling stars on their most controversial moments, but Andy Cohen turned the tables on the Today show star when he appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday.

Not only did a caller ask Lauer whether he felt bad for making Britney Spears cry during their notorious 2006 sit-down (short answer: no, not really), but Cohen wasn't about to let Lauer leave the Clubhouse without discussing his even more infamous interview with Tom Cruise. But rather than just re-hash the 2005 interview, Cohen had Lauer recreate the conversation.

The twist: Lauer would be playing Cruise.

With a Cruise wig on his head, Lauer dove right into his part, doing his best to do justice to Cruise's exasperated argument over antidepressants and his iconic use of the word "glib."

But while Lauer had no qualms poking fun at the interview with Cruise, he also made it clear that there's no bad blood between himself and the Scientologist. "We are friends. I think he got such a bum rap for that, and to be honest, he was a real mensch after that. He came and he apologized. We had a great time," Lauer explained after the scene had finished.