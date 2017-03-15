Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Master of None Sets Season 2 Premiere Date on Netflix

Season 2 of Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang's acclaimed Netflix comedy Master of None will drop on Friday, May 12, Ansari announced Wednesday.

The comedian shared a short video that shows Dev (Ansari) and his best bud Arnold (Eric Wareheim) zipping around the Italian countryside on scooters, probably in search of pasta. (The Season 1 finale showed Dev heading to Italy to enroll in culinary school after breaking up with his girlfriend.)

According to Netflix, Season 2 finds Dev returning to New York after a trip abroad to deal with challenges in his personal life, investigate a new career opportunity and explore a "complex, developing relationship with someone very meaningful to him."

Season 1 premiered in November 2015 and won a Peabody Award and an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Master of None Season 2 premieres Friday, May 12th on Netflix.