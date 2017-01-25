On Thursday, Jan. 26, CBS will air a one-hour special called Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around that looks back at the life and career of television legend Mary Tyler Moore, who died Jan. 25 at age 80.

The special will be anchored by CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King and will include original reporting and archival footage to tell the actress' story, both onscreen and off. It will also feature interviews with Moore's admirers, like Oprah Winfrey talking about the lasting impact that Moore had on how women were depicted in the media.

Moore's breakout role was on The Dick Van Dyke Show, which aired from 1961 to 1966 on CBS, and she is best remembered for The Mary Tyler Moore Show, the CBS sitcom she starred in from 1970 to 1977. She also starred in a handful of short-lived series and one-off specials for the network, so CBS has a lot of archival footage to draw from.

Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around will air Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on CBS. Scheduled repeats of Life In Pieces and The Great Indoors will be preempted. Repeats of The Big Bang Theory and Mom will air at 8/7 and 8:30/7:30c. The season finale of Code Black will air as planned at 10/9c.

