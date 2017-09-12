On Tuesday, Netflix released key art and episodic photos from its upcoming Marvel series The Punisher, giving us a good look at what's coming up in the mysterious fall series and teasing a major military conspiracy.

The video key art scans over confidential military documents about things like "COVERT ACTION KANDAHAR" with pieces redacted. The camera zooms out and the white paper of the documents is shown to make up the Punisher's skull emblem. In keeping with the theme of cover-up -- and preserving what looks like is going to be a somewhat sudden release -- the premiere date is redacted as well.

One of the episodic photos shows Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) in a flashback to his time as a Marine fighting in Afghanistan. Bernthal has teased that the season will have a "military component," and has emphasized the character's spiritual connection to law enforcement and the military.

The character of the Punisher made his Netflix debut in Season 2 of Daredevil. He's a traumatized veteran who went on a campaign of vengeance after his family was murdered by a drug lord named Blacksmith (Ray Schoonover), who turned out to be his commanding officer from the Marines. And it seems like the conspiracy goes even higher up than that.

The photos also show characters including Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), a reporter making the jump to the new show from Daredevil; Billy Russo (Ben Barnes), known in the comics as the villain Jigsaw; Micro (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Castle's computer whiz ally from the Marines; and Dinah Madani (Amber Rose Revah), a Homeland Security officer assigned to stopping the Punisher, among others.

Marvel's The Punisher will premiere later this year on Netflix.

Check out the first-look photos in the gallery below.