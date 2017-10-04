Marvel and Netflix have decided to pull a planned New York Comic Con panel for the upcoming drama Marvel's The Punisher following Sunday's tragedy in Las Vegas, TV Guide has confirmed.

The series, which stars Jon Bernthal as a vigilante hero with a penchant for firearms, was going to be presented to fans by cast members and producers at NYCC this Saturday. But due to the content of the series, and what possibly could have been a preview of the violent series, Netflix and Marvel opted to cancel the panel.

"We are stunned and saddened by this week's senseless act in Las Vegas," Netflix and Marvel said in a joint statement. "After careful consideration, Netflix and Marvel have decided it wouldn't be appropriate for Marvel's The Punisher to participate in New York Comic Con. Our thoughts continue to be with the victims and those affected by this tragedy."

On Sunday, Oct. 1, a gunman opened fire on concertgoers outside of the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort in Las Vegas, killing 59 people and injuring hundreds more. It is the most deadly mass shooting incident in the history of the country.

Netflix did not have comment on whether the series would be delayed or whether a premiere date announcement -- which many assumed would be revealed at the NYCC panel -- would be postponed.

Marvel's The Punisher does not yet have a premiere date.