At first, Patton Oswalt doesn't seem old enough to play Uncle Ben, the man who raised Peter Parker and whose death was the catalyst for Peter to put his powers to use protecting others and become Spider-Man. But Oswalt has been one of pop culture's foremost experts on all things superheroic for 20 years, and he's racked up an impressive resumé of voiceover roles like Remy the Rat in Ratatouille and the narration for The Goldbergs. He definitely has the gravitas to deliver Uncle Ben's iconic line "with great power comes great responsibility."

You can hear him say that line in this exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette for Disney XD's upcoming animated series Marvel's Spider-Man. In the video, Marvel executives Cort Lane and Joe Quesada talk about why Oswalt is perfect for the part. "It's very important to us to deliver such warmth and the sense of honor and pride with this character, and Patton is going to amazing for that," says Lane.

"What's great is that he doesn't know that he's guiding a hero," Oswalt says of the character. "He just wants to help shape a life and a person, and he would do that for anybody."

Watch the First Footage of Marvel's Spider-Man

Uncle Ben, of course, is gone by the time Peter Parker truly becomes Spider-Man, but he'll appear in flashbacks when Peter remembers the things Uncle Ben taught him. Uncle Ben shaped Spider-Man into being the uncommonly empathetic superhero he is and we can't think of anyone better than Oswalt to take on that role.

Marvel's Spider-Man premieres Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7/6c am on Disney XD.