It's a long-lived and sacred Tinseltown tradition that comics legend Stan Lee is automatically given a special cameo in any of Marvel's resulting movies or television shows if he wants it, and Marvel's Runaways is no exception.

This time, Lee will be appearing on the series for a brief stint as a limo driver, adding to the growing list of everydaymen he's appeared as throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Entertainment Weekly has this first-glimpse of Lee in his mini-role and reveals that he almost played someone much different in the Hulu superhero series, from a Hugh Hefner redux (as he did in Iron Man) to an artist (which would've been pretty meta, for obvious reasons). They landed on the limo driver idea instead to keep his role "mysterious."

Marvel's The Runaways, Hulu via EW

It's not the first time he's been on wheels for one of these things, either. He played a truck driver in Thor 2, a train passenger in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and a blissfully unaware bus passenger in Doctor Strange.

And not only was Lee game to stop into the set of Marvel's Runaways, but he also reportedly complimented Runaways creator Brian K. Vaughan by saying, "Great storyline!" We gotta imagine that must have felt pretty good.

Marvel's Runaways airs Tuesdays on Hulu.