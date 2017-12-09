

Netflix has delivered an early present for the holidays and finally revealed when Marvel fans will be able to catch the second season of Jessica Jones. If that isn't enough, the streaming service also offered up the first look at the new season too.

The sophomore effort will premiere March 8 at 12:01 a.m. PT in all territories where Netflix is available. That's just a little under three months away, though it feels like we've already waited 1,000 years to see the best Defender's next chapter.

Why Jessica Jones Isn't Done with Kilgrave Just Yet

The new season will be 13 episodes and once again see Jessica (Krysten Ritter) drinking and trying to save Hell's Kitchen, while still battling her own Kilgrave-shaped (David Tennant) demons.

The comic book series is the most critically acclaimed of Netflix's six Marvel properties, which also include Daredevil and Luke Cage. The first season received a prestigious Peabody Award for its nuanced portrayal of female characters and the trauma of rape victims.

Marvel's Jessica Jones Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.