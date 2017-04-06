Season 2 of Marvel's Jessica Jones still does not have an official premiere date, but the cast is coming together: Oscar nominee Janet McTeer has been tapped to play a key role in Netflix's excellent superhero drama, Entertainment Weekly reports.

McTeer, who was last seen in 2016's hit tearjerker Me Before You, will join the cast as an as-yet-unnamed character who's very important to Jessica (Krysten Ritter). Our best guess is that she's playing Jessica's mother, who it will turn out wasn't killed in a car accident when Jessica was a teenager after all.

McTeer won a Best Actress Golden Globe for the movie Tumbleweeds, for which she also received an Oscar nomination. She also received a Supporting Actress nomination for Albert Nobbs and a Supporting Actress Emmy nomination for the HBO movie Into the Storm.

Jessica Jones premiered in November 2015, and Season 2 is not expected to return until 2018. Jessica Jones the character will appear in the Defenders team-up this summer, though.

The best Netflix originals, ranked

The Defenders premieres Friday, Aug. 18 on Netflix.