We finally know what one of the fall season's most anticipated shows will look like. ABC today released the trailer for Marvel's Inhumans, one of the network's tentpole series of the 2017-2018 season.

The series is based on the superhuman race made famous in Marvel comics, and follows the Inhuman royal family which consists of Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Medusa (Serinda Swan), Maximus (Iwan Rheon), Karnak (Ken Leung), Gorgon (Eme Ikwuakor) and Crystal (Isabelle Cornish).

But this isn't your average happy family. The crux of the trailer's drama is the growing feud between the Inhumans' silent king Black Bolt and his brother Maximus, who wants to leave their world and return to Earth.

Though the race of Inhumans made its debut on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Inhumans will feature the royal family members as they escape to Hawaii following a military coup and save themselves and the planet. Lest you think the show will be stuck on Earth, showrunner Scott Buck says it will also take place on Attilan, the Inhumans' homeworld.

What's been renewed? What's been canceled? Check out our 2016-2017 TV scorecard

In an unusual move that shows just how much ABC wants to promote the series, the first two episodes of Marvel's Inhumans will debut in IMAX theaters on Sept. 1, then air Fridays on ABC for an eight-episode run this fall beginning with back-to-back episodes starting Sept. 29.