So far, the reaction to Marvel's Inhumans has been conflicted at best and outright negative at worst.

The larger than life concept -- a community of super-powered inhumans living on the moon -- pretty much invites an absurd amount of criticism, but the fan reaction to trailers and photos from the new show has not been encouraging, which is an odd sensation for Marvel.

When asked outright at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour about the quality of the first episode, which has been screened for the press, Jeph Loeb defended it as a work in progress.

The New Inhumans Trailer Gives You Your Mutant Fix

"I can tell you that the show you have seen is not the finished product, so if you're asking me whether it's done, it's not," Loeb said.

His sentiment is an echo of ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey, who called the show a "work in progress" earlier in the day.

Not exactly the strong statement of support you'd hope for from the woman who decides which shows live and die on the network.

Among a series of issues that the press raised at the Marvel's Inhumans panel, Medusa's (Serinda Swan) hair and the wig behind it was definitely among them. The character of Medusa is best known for her fiery red hair which seems to take on a life of its own, even helping her take down baddies in a fight sequence. The hair in unfinished pilot? Pretty much exactly as silly as it sounds.

Swans did a good job praising the larger than life wig, focusing on the logistics of moving around it in and creating the CGI effects for it. "If we only did things that were perfect we would never start, and so it's a really phenomenal start," Swan says.

For all her kind words, the wig is not great by her own admission, and we can only hope that they perfect the CGI behind it in leaps and bounds before they reach then end of their first season run.

Marvel's Inhumans premieres Sept. 1, 2017 in IMAX, before moving to ABC on Sept. 29.