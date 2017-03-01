Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The royal court of Marvel's Inhumans is complete! After casting Anson Mount as Black Bolt and Iwan Rheon as Maximus, ABC's next comic-book series has found its queen.

Serinda Swan, known for her roles in Graceland and Chicago Fire, will play Medusa, the wife of Black Bolt. Medusa is the queen of the Inhumans, a race of super-powered people governed by Black Bolt. Medusa isn't just Black Bolt's wife, she's his most trusted adviser and is also a fierce warrior herself.

Like the others, Medusa has a unique ability... prehensile hair. Yep, she can move her hair around with precision, basically. Hey, it's not like being able to level a city with your voice like Black Bolt can, but it probably makes showering a lot easier.

Marvel's Inhumans was ordered straight to series and will follow the Inhumans' royal court and the power struggle beneath it as Maximus attempts to elbow his brother out of the throne. Dexter's Scott Buck is on board as showrunner.

The series will take an unusual path to TV. The first two hours of the eight-episode miniseries will drop in Imax theaters this Labor Day before making their way to television.

ABC has not announced a premiere date for Marvel's Inhumans.