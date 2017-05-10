Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Donald Glover Thanks the City of Atlanta in His Atlanta Golden Globes Speech

Donald Glover's 2018 is gonna be one for the ages.

In addition to Season 2 of Atlanta and playing Lando Calrissian in the Han Solo Star Wars movie, Glover will also be executive-producing a Marvel's Deadpool animated series for FXX, the network announced Wednesday.

Glover will write and executive-produce with his brother Stephen, who also writes for Atlanta.

The adult animated series joins Legion in FX Networks' suite of Marvel shows. Deadpool, of course, is a cultishly adored comics character who blew up last year thanks to the hit movie starring Ryan Reynolds.

Marvel's Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory are Executive Producers. The as-yet-untitled Marvel's Deadpool series is produced by Marvel Television in association with FX Productions and ABC Signature Studios for FXX.

Deadpool, Donald Glover

"Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who'll bring the untitled Marvel's Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit Atlanta," FX programming president Nick Grad said in a statement. "With the success of Legion, we're looking forward to again partnering with Marvel Television to create a series that is bold, striking and entirely original."

Jeph Loeb added, "How much more fun could this be? Deadpool, Donald and FX - the perfect fit for the Merc with the Mouth! We're thrilled that our relationship with FX that started with Legion continues with what is sure to be a groundbreaking show in adult animation."

The first season will consist of 10 episodes. We can't wait to see what Glover is going to do with the foul-mouthed mutant.

Glover will also appear in another Marvel property, the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, this summer.

Deadpool joins an increasingly overwhelming number of upcoming Marvel series, including The Defenders and The Punisher on Netflix, Inhumans on ABC, Cloak and Dagger and New Warriors on Freeform, Runaways on Hulu and The Gifted on Fox, which just got a teaser trailer.