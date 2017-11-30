When it comes to Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., we have a sneaking suspicion the powers that be secretly love the eternal will-they-won't-they of Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen). Their latest life or death predicament when Season 5 picks up is a confusing one, but does that mean we'll have to table the huge twists and turns their romantic relationship took in Season 4?

Last year, Coulson and May took a huge step forward and then like six awkward steps back. That's what happens when one of you thinks you're finally taking the big, romantic leap you've both been waiting for and the other one is a robot imposter who's not actually the woman you love at all. See? Complicated.

Coulson still hasn't filled May in on the full story there, but does that put the couple back at square one now? We asked showrunners Jeffrey Bell and Jed Whedon what they thought of this sticky situation and whether Philinda will even have time to sort out their romantic woes while battling cockroach aliens in space.

"Right now, their plate is pretty full with just not dying, but we as writers have not forgotten that promise to the audience," Bell told TV Guide. "At some point we will return to that."

"I think that they're back to square one, if at square one both of them have knowledge that they secretly have feelings for each other," Jed Bush added. "So they have a strong friendship that they're sort of falling back on, but both with the deeper knowledge of how strong their connection is."

There's an argument to be made that square one totally was both of them having a little bit of knowledge about their secret feelings for one another, but we'll take what we can get when it comes to this ship. Now let's just all hope and pray that wherever Coulson and his team have landed in the galaxy, they manage to survive long enough to even worry about romance.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. premieres Friday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c on ABC.