Ever since Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. traveled some 70-plus years into the future, it's been hard not to notice the absence of a certain, very important team member. Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) didn't make the journey to this dystopian future with everyone else... until now.

After proving to Cassius (Dominic Rains) that she was in fact Quake: Destroyer of Worlds, Daisy (Chloe Bennet) found herself to be a hot commodity in Cassius' inhuman trade market. As if that wasn't bad enough, she found out from another inhuman that Cassius planned to make enough money off her sale to finally leave the remains of the Earth (and its inhabitants) behind, destroying his ship and everyone on it in the process.

As of right now, all of their team members are either disarmed, held prisoner, or mostly powerless in the fight against their new circumstances. No one is exactly in a position to stop mass genocide, no matter how hard they try. Enter Fitz.

Somehow, Fitz managed to make good on his postcard promise to work the problem.

In the shocking final moments, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. revealed that Fitz time traveled to the future and took up the guise of a buyer in Cassius' bidder pool. We're just going to have to assume his suggestion that Daisy fight to the death for the buyers' amusement was only a clever bit of theater to get Daisy's power suppressor turned off so she can kick some Kree butt. After all, if he's managed to come all this way, it would be very un-Fitz like for him to bust in without a carefully constructed plan, so let's hope he's got a way to free everyone else too.

We're also counting on him to help get rid of whatever has been hindering Simmons' (Elizabeth Henstridge) ability to hear, since she definitely needs to be able to listen to his apology for everything that happened in the framework as well as a heartfelt, "I love you." Those two deserve a break after everything they've been through this past year, right?

Oh yeah, and if we could also put an end to the weird baby-growing/human sterilization practices Coulson (Clark Gregg) discovered in this episode, that would be great too. It's creeping us the hell out.

