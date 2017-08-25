As Marvel's The Punisher prepares to make its violent debut on Netflix, the Daredevil spin-off is bringing in some reinforcements.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Oscar-nominated actress Shohreh Aghdashloo has been added to the cast as Dinah Madani (Amber Rose Revah)'s mom Farah Madani. The successful psychiatrist, who is Iranian by birth but was raised in the U.S., will provide her daughter, a Homeland Security agent, some much-needed insight into Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) and his Punisher persona.

Aghdashloo is best known for her role as Chrisjen Avasarala, one of the most influential people in the UN, on SyFy's The Expanse. She was also nominated for an Academy Award for her work in 2003's House of Sand and Fog.

It's unclear where exactly The Punisher will pick up in the life of Castle, but the first teaser makes clear that, whenever it is, Castle isn't in a good place emotionally. He's seen struggling with the memories of his past sins, even referring to himself as the Devil. It looks like someone is in desperate need of a therapist. Paging Dr. Madani!

Marvel's The Punisher arrives on Netflix sometime later this year.