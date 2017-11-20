Hulu is getting into the superhero game with Marvel's Runaways, slated to premiere its first three episodes on Tuesday.

The series follows a group of six former childhood friends who may not necessarily have much in common anymore, but must unite to take down their corrupt parents, collectively known as The Pride, after learning that they participate in ritual sacrifices. Further complicating matters, the teens soon discover that they have special powers of their own which they must turn against their parents for the good of the world.

While the show promises to stay true to the comics it's based on, it won't deliver the same exact story that was on the page. "It dives much much deeper than the comic does," Rhenzy Feliz, who plays squad leader Alex Wilder, previously told TV Guide. That means getting to know these colorful characters on a much more personal level.

Marvel's Runaways Will Feature Plenty of Twists and Turns

And with so many names to keep track of, we're making things easier with this handy guide of all the key players in the series. Here's a list of who's who in Marvel's Runaways.

Photo: Hulu

The Runaways

Alex Wilder (Rhenzy Feliz): This nerdy loner prefers to spend his time playing video games rather than participating in activities that require his presence outdoors. Although he's comfortable being alone, he not-so-secretly misses his childhood friends, who've grown apart over the years.

Karolina Dean (Virginia Gardner): A picture-perfect good girl on the outside, Karolina is burdened by the high expectations placed on her by her mother, who runs a cult-ish local church. Karolina will have to contend with who her mother thinks she is while pursuing her own dreams and figuring out who (or what) she truly is.

Nico Minoru (Lyrica Okano): A practicing Wiccan who purposefully isolates herself from others, she is the very definition of teen angst — and for good reason. When the show picks up, Nico is still reeling from the loss of her sister, whose cause of death becomes a critical mystery within the series.

Gert Yorkes (Ariela Barer): This purple-haired social justice warrior isn't afraid to use her voice, especially if it means righting a few wrongs. She's also fiercely protective over her younger adopted sister Molly.

Molly Hernandez (Allegra Acosta): She's the youngest, peppiest and physically strongest member of the team, but her young age leaves Molly continually feeling left out from the group.

Chase Stein (Gregg Sulkin): Although this lacrosse player might appear to be your typical high school jock at first glance, he's actually a genius-level engineer — a skill he learned from his tempestuous father.

Photo: Paul Sarkis/Hulu

The Pride

Catherine (Angel Parker) and Geoffrey Wilder (Ryan Sands): Alex's mom is a successful lawyer and his dad is a self-made businessman with a dark and criminal past.

Leslie (Annie Wersching) and Frank Dean (Kip Pardue): Karolina's parents are leaders of the Church of Gibborim, a cult-like religious group which acts as Leslie's recruiting ground for wayward teens to sacrifice. Frank, who isn't involved with Pride, is a former teen star struggling with the current state of his acting career and his marriage, which is, understandably, riddled with secrets.

Robert (James Yaegashi) and Tina Minoru (Brittany Ishibashi): While Nico's father is kind and understanding, her mother Tina is a ruthless CEO who has little patience for her daughter.

Stacey (Brigid Brannagh) and Dale Yorkes (Kevin Weisman): Gert's bioengineer parents are as passionate about science as Gert is about social justice, and the duo are clearly the odd ones out in Pride. Though they often say or do the wrong thing, Stacey and Dale want nothing but the best for Gert and Molly at the end of the day.

Victor (James Marsters) and Janet Stein (Ever Carradine): Victor is an engineering genius with an equally impressive ego and temper, the latter of which is often directed at his son Chase. Brilliant in her own right, Janet desires to be more than just a PTA mom, although her desire to protect Chase from Victor often holds her back from pursuing her own dreams.

The first three episodes of Marvel's Runaways premiere Tuesday on Hulu.