Married at First Sight stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are expecting a baby this summer.

"Doug and I have been praying and not so patiently waiting to have our rainbow baby since we lost our first born, Johnathan Edward, in July 2016," Otis told People.

In July, the reality stars lost their baby four months into Otis' pregnancy, just one week after publicly confirming they were expecting.

In December, on what would have been Johnathan's due date, the couple learned that Otis was pregnant again. "Jamie is excited about the baby now and wants to openly show her excitement now," a source told People about the couple's decision to announce the new pregnancy so early.

"They want to empower women to share their good news earlier than the politically correct 3-month marker. They want their story to inspire others to not be scared to come out with their news even in the first trimester, and not have society dictate a safe time to make baby announcements."

Otis and Hehner met on their wedding day (as the show title implies) on the first season of Married at First Sight. Their relationship has since been documented on the spin-off Married at First Sight: The First Year for the past two years.