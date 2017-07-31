An Oscar winner is joining QuanticoSeason 3.
Marlee Matlin, who won an Oscar in 1987 for her first film Children of a Lesser God, is teaming up with the FBI for the third season of ABC's crime drama, according to Variety.
Matlin is playing Jocelyn Turner, an ex-FBI agent who was considered at the top of her game before a bomb detonated near her and left her deaf. The FBI "put her out to pasture," but something will bring Turner back into the fold as part of a special group of other returning characters.
The actress is deaf in real life as well and comes off a five year stint on Freeform's Switched at Birth as the principal of a deaf high school who eventually begins a deaf program at a nearby college campus. Matlin also made a splash on ABC's Dancing with the Starson Season 6.
Quantico Season 3 will return to ABC for a 13 episode season in 2018.