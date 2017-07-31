Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

An Oscar winner is joining QuanticoSeason 3.

Marlee Matlin, who won an Oscar in 1987 for her first film Children of a Lesser God, is teaming up with the FBI for the third season of ABC's crime drama, according to Variety.

Matlin is playing Jocelyn Turner, an ex-FBI agent who was considered at the top of her game before a bomb detonated near her and left her deaf. The FBI "put her out to pasture," but something will bring Turner back into the fold as part of a special group of other returning characters.

The actress is deaf in real life as well and comes off a five year stint on Freeform's Switched at Birth as the principal of a deaf high school who eventually begins a deaf program at a nearby college campus. Matlin also made a splash on ABC's Dancing with the Starson Season 6.

Quantico Season 3 will return to ABC for a 13 episode season in 2018.