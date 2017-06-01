Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

After the merciless cancellation of Pitch, Mark-Paul Gosselaar has decided to stay within the Fox family by joining the network's new vampire drama pilot, The Passage.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the former Saved By the Bell star will play FBI agent Brad Wolgast in a post-apocalyptic world that has been overrun by "virals" -- a.k.a vampires. Tasked with the mission of delivering a young girl named Amy (Saniyya Sidney) to a group of scientists in charge of the mysterious "Project Noah," Wolgast is conflicted about kidnapping Amy and eventually bonds with her.

The show will host two timelines, both following the story of the 10-year-old Amy. One is set before the outbreak (that's where Gosselaar will likely spend most of his time) and another after it. Through a series of flashbacks, it's revealed that Amy has the ability to communicate with these blood-sucking monsters, thanks to the efforts of Project Noah.

Genesis Rodriguez, Brianne Howey, BJ Britt, and Jennifer Ferrin have also signed on for roles in the project, which was pushed from the recent development cycle.