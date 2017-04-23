The CW's Supergirl is adding General Zod to its rotation of small-screen baddies, and the actor tapped to portray the role is one with a pretty deep resume of Superman-related acting experience.



Mark Gibbon will appear as General Zod in an upcoming episode of Supergirl, TV Line reports. And while it's a new character for his specific filmography, he does have some professional roots in the world of Kal-El & Co. Gibbon previously appeared on Smallville in a few background roles, and he also had a minor role in the 2013 movie Man of Steel.

General Zod, who was portrayed by Michael Shannon in Man of Steel and Callum Blue in Smallville, is a Kryptonian supervillain who has a rich history of conflict with Superman in the comics and the cinematic adaptations.



No word yet on how long the character will remain on the series, but Comic Book Resources reports that his first appearance on the show will take place during the Season 2 finale episode, which airs May 22, alongside Tyler Hoechlin's Superman and Calista Flockhart's Cat Grant.

Gibbon has also appeared on The CW's current series Arrow and The 100 and is known for his appearances on Stargate SG-1, as well as films like The Chronicles of Riddick and Joy Ride.



Gibbon's casting was first reported by Bleeding Cool.

Stargate SG-1, Syfy

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.



(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies.)