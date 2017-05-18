Sometimes something crrrrrazy happens in your life and you're all, "My life is totally a sitcom, bro!" Except no TV studio approached you with a bag of cash to turn your life into a television show.

Well, that happened to Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains), and now his past life is becoming a new CBS sitcom. 9JKL, which premieres Monday, Oct. 2, stars Feuerstein as a man who -- get this -- lives between his overbearing parents and his brother and his family in an apartment building.

TVGuide.com caught up with Feuerstein at the NBC Upfronts presentation to get his take on how his life shaped 9JKL, and he enthusiastically recalled actual events that were part of his life that made it into the show. But lest you think you'll just be watching Feuerstein's home movies redone with a bigger budget, he says the show will also take a life of its own.

"Once you take the source material, which is my family, and put them in the hands of these amazing actors, it becomes its own family, it becomes its own thing," he says.

9JKL heads to Monday nights behind The Big Bang Theory. For more, head over to everything we know about CBS' 2017-2018 schedule and new shows.

Additional reporting by Alexander Zalben.