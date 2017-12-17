As if being fired from a high-profile TV gig for sexual misconduct wasn't disgraceful enough, Mario Batali just had to add a cherry on top. Actually, it was cinnamon rolls, but you get the idea.

The Chew, which had featured Batali since it started in 2011, told the chef to pack up his Crocs and hit it on Friday after Eater published substantial allegations that Batali had touched or groped at least four women "in a pattern of behavior that appears to span two decades." Batali, who also stepped away from his restaurants in The Batali and Bastianich Hospitality Group, owned up to his actions, penning a confessional in his online newsletter.

Mario Batali to Exit The Chew Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

"My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility," it read. "Sharing the joys of Italian food, tradition and hospitality with all of you, each week, is an honor and privilege. Without the support of all of you — my fans — I would never have a forum in which to expound on this."

Perhaps pining for something sweet after the bitter realization that years of dehumanizing female colleagues had come to an end, Batali had time to garnish his apology with information on how to make cinnamon rolls from pizza dough. "ps.," Batali's statement continued. "In case you're searching for a holiday-inspired breakfast, these Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are a fan favorite."

The post included a photo and a recipe link. While the bizarre attachments are likely features already baked into the automated format his newsletter comes in, the inclusion of them in this statement was mind-boggling. Not only was it disrespectful, but who is clamoring to make cinnamon rolls (from pizza dough) after reading the man who recommended them admit to sexual misconduct? Yuck.