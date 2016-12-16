Thursday's Late Late Show featured a very special Christmas edition of Carpool Karaoke with Mariah Carey, whose 1994 single "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is the most recent original Christmas song to enter the Christmas classic canon -- singing with James Corden before being joined by the ghosts of Carpool Karaoke guests past.

During their appearances on the show, Adele, Elton John, Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, Chris Martin, Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez and the Red Hot Chili Peppers all recorded their own singalongs, which were then stitched together into a cumulative year-end all-star Carpool Karaoke.

The Late Late Show airs weeknights at 12:35/11:35c on CBS.

