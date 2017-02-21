Marg Helgenberger, the fan-favorite CSI vet -- or that redheaded alien from Under the Dome that enjoyed sex with young boys, if you prefer -- has touched down this pilot season.

Helgenberger has joined the Fox pilot Behind Enemy Lines, according to TV Line. The series is based on the 2001 Luke Wilson film of the same name and follows a group of soldiers who get trapped on the wrong side of the fighting lines and the military officers who are tasked with bringing them back unharmed. Fox describes it as a "military soap thriller," so uhhh, okay.

You won't see Helgenberger behind enemy lines (yet) as she'll be playing Navy Admiral Bobbie Decker, a tough no-nonsense who does everything in her power to keep her soldiers safe. B.J. Britt was previously cast in the pilot.

Helgenberger starred in over 250 episodes of CBS' CSI and has five Emmy nominations under her belt, two for CSI and three for China Beach, which earned her her sole Emmy win in 1990.