It's been exactly one year since the addictive true crime docuseries Making a Murderer premiered on Netflix and fans found themselves playing armchair detectives, captivated by the murder case against Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey. But the biggest question now (aside from whether Avery and Dassey are actually guilty, of course) is: When will we get to see more?

Avery and Dassey were convicted of raping and murdering freelance photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005, and were both sentenced to life in prison. (Dassey was 16 years old at the time.) Prior to Halbach's murder, Avery had served 18 years in prison on unrelated charges of rape and attempted murder, but was released in 2003 after DNA evidence exonerated him of the crime. He had been free for just over two years when he was identified as the main suspect in Halbach's murder.

Back in July, Netflix and Making a Murderer creators Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos announced that they were prepping new episodes, which would provide updates about what's happened since the original series was completed. A Netflix spokesperson told TVGuide.com this week that the streaming service has not set a date for the new episodes to premiere, but there's certainly no shortage of material for Ricciardi and Demos to delve into in the new installments.

If Steven Avery didn't kill Teresa Halbach, who did?

Most importantly, in August, Dassey's conviction was overturned after a judge ruled that his confession about his role in Halbach's killing was involuntary. In November, a judge granted Dassey supervised release pending retrial, under certain conditions, including that he not be allowed to travel outside of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, and is not permitted to own a weapon. However, the state attorney's office appealed the ruling, and Dassey will remain in prison until that appeal is reviewed.

In terms of the follow-up episodes, possibly complicating matters is the fact that family members on both sides of the case have spoken out against the series since its premiere. Avery's ex-fiancée, Jodi Stachowski, who was interviewed in the docuseries, said in a subsequent interview with Nancy Grace that she believes Avery is guilty of murdering Halbach, and claims there are inaccuracies in Making a Murderer. Meanwhile, relatives of Teresa Halbach have described the series --which poses the theory that members of the local sheriff's department, humiliated by the overturning of Avery's original conviction, framed Avery and Dassey for the murder -- as "horrible."

Earlier this year, Avery hired defense attorney Kathleen Zellner, who specializes in wrongful convictions and has said that she has identified other suspects in Halbach's murder. Zellner claims that she has new forensic evidence that will prove Avery's innocence and has indicated that she will likely appeal his conviction in 2017. Perhaps the motion will coincide with the premiere of Making a Murderer Season 2.

Making a Murderer is available to stream on Netflix.