As Major Crimes goes through its sixth and final season, personal stories will eat away at the series' characters and no one is having a more difficult time than Sharon (Mary McDonnell).

In this clip of Tuesday's episode, "Sanctuary City: Part 3," Sharon heads to church to talk with Father Stan (Mark Damon Espinoza), but it seems far from a professional visit if the eerie silence is anything to go off of. Though Sharon is busy investigating the case concerning the missing St. Joseph's Three, something hits her hard as she breaks down in the confession booth.

TNT's description of the episode paints a very difficult episode for Sharon: "As Major Crimes continues to search for the remaining St. Joseph's Three, Sharon finds her personal life threatening her career."

Major Crimes airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TNT.