While Sharon (Mary McDonnell) deals with solving the Tackles case, she has an even bigger battle going on with herself.

Major Crimes will air its powerful 100th episode this Tuesday, and it's going to be a big one for Sharon and for McDonnell. Diagnosed with cardiomyopathy — a disease that affects the heart muscle — Sharon not only faces personal issues, but professional as well.

See, the idea of the leader of the Major Crimes division staying active while also suffering from heart disease just doesn't sit well with some people. In this exclusive clip of the milestone episode, Lt. Provenza (G.W. Bailey) has a chat with Sharon to let her know that he doesn't feel comfortable with her on duty while she's battling health issues.

Can you guess what Sharon says to his request of stepping down? If you don't know, then you don't know Commander Sharon Raydor.

Major Crimes airs two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, Dec. 19 starting at 9/8c on TNT.